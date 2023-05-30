GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 276.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in GSK by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after buying an additional 13,264,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,146 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at about $105,948,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.68) to GBX 1,400 ($17.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.53) to GBX 1,730 ($21.38) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

