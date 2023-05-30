Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Guess’ in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GES. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $19.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.93. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Guess’ by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guess’ by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

