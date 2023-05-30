Guidewire Software (GWRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $83.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $159,000.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.