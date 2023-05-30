Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,427 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

