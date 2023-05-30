Head-To-Head Comparison: Minco Capital (MGHCF) & Its Peers

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Minco Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -43.48% -43.12% Minco Capital Competitors -464.31% -7.69% -4.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Minco Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 941 2217 2862 97 2.35

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 36.51%. Given Minco Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Minco Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.81 Minco Capital Competitors $7.89 billion $2.11 billion -4.08

Minco Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minco Capital competitors beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

