Head-To-Head Comparison: Minco Capital (MGHCF) & The Competition

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 104 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Minco Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -43.48% -43.12% Minco Capital Competitors -464.31% -7.69% -4.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.81 Minco Capital Competitors $7.84 billion $2.11 billion -4.08

This table compares Minco Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Minco Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Minco Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 941 2217 2862 97 2.35

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 36.51%. Given Minco Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Minco Capital competitors beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

