Head-To-Head Contrast: ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) vs. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Amgen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $32.66 million 0.91 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Amgen $26.32 billion 4.40 $6.55 billion $14.71 14.75

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Amgen 30.23% 248.47% 13.54%

Risk and Volatility

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ERYTECH Pharma and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Amgen 4 3 6 0 2.15

Amgen has a consensus price target of $250.94, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Amgen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amgen is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Summary

Amgen beats ERYTECH Pharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

