Head to Head Contrast: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) vs. Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Old Point Financial and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $54.42, suggesting a potential upside of 47.51%. Given Webster Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Old Point Financial pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Point Financial and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $61.55 million 1.29 $9.11 million $2.03 7.88 Webster Financial $2.64 billion 2.44 $644.28 million $4.93 7.48

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 15.36% 10.26% 0.75% Webster Financial 28.33% 13.39% 1.47%

Summary

Webster Financial beats Old Point Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer lending and small business banking units. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

