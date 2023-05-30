Head-To-Head Review: Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) & TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A TransAlta 3.90% 9.56% 1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and TransAlta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 10.89 $24.75 million N/A N/A TransAlta $2.29 billion 1.09 $38.46 million $0.29 32.59

Analyst Ratings

TransAlta has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 TransAlta 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.78%. TransAlta has a consensus target price of $16.10, indicating a potential upside of 70.37%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransAlta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransAlta beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US. The Energy Marketing segment is responsible for marketing and scheduling the company’s merchant asset fleet outside of Alberta along with procurement of gas, transport and storage to the company’s gas fleet, providing intellectual knowledge to support the company’s growth team, and generating a stand-alone gross margin separate from the company’s asset business through a North American energy marketing platform. The company was founded by William Maxwell Aitken in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

