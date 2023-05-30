Head to Head Survey: Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) vs. Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Gold and Scully Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Gold $603.21 million 13.44 $238.98 million $3.61 34.23 Scully Royalty $63.69 million 1.74 -$18.00 million N/A N/A

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Gold 38.80% 8.18% 6.76% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Royal Gold and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Royal Gold pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Royal Gold pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Gold has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years and Scully Royalty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Royal Gold has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Royal Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Royal Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Royal Gold and Scully Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 Scully Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Royal Gold currently has a consensus price target of $141.63, indicating a potential upside of 14.60%. Given Royal Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Royal Gold is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Summary

Royal Gold beats Scully Royalty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction. The Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segment refers to the non-operating interests in mining projects that provide the right to revenue or metals produced from the project. The company was founded by Stanley Dempsey on January 5, 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which engages in the provision of financial services and facilitates trading of corporations and institutions. It operates through the Industrial and Merchant Banking segments. The Industrial segment includes projects in resources and services. The Merchant Banking segment consists of the European merchant banking business. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

