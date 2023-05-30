Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0530

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $13.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00052526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00038901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001029 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,376 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,375.49764 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05256628 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $13,441,321.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

