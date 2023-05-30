Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Update

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 152,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.68. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $174.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRTG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

