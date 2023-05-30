Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $69.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Hibbett Stock Down 11.3 %

HIBB stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $499.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

