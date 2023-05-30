Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.27

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.27 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

BOWL opened at GBX 263.50 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £452.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,181.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.86. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52-week low of GBX 161.40 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 275.50 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 360 ($4.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.14) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

