Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $99.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 44,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,818,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,307,000 after buying an additional 898,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

