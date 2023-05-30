Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.37 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 112.54% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

HOV opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $556.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.47. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 65,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

Further Reading

