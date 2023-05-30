Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 1.1 %

HY opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $841.01 million, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%.

In other news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.