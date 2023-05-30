ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) PT Lowered to $7.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

ICL stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

