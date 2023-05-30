Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Immunovant worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.1 %

Immunovant stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

