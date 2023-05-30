ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

