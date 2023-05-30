ING Groep NV Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

TSN stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

