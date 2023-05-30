ING Groep NV Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,110. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

