ING Groep NV Invests $6.15 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,045 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

