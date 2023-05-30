ING Groep NV Invests $6.62 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 14,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,026,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $449.96 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.31.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

