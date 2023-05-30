ING Groep NV Makes New $9.70 Million Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 225,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

