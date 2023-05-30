ING Groep NV Purchases 1,969 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,849. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

