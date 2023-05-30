ING Groep NV Purchases 36,241 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 347.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.92 and its 200 day moving average is $177.90.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

