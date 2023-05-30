ING Groep NV Purchases New Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

