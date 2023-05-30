ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,789. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

