ING Groep NV Sells 7,849 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average of $229.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

