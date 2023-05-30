ING Groep NV Takes $8.42 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

A stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

