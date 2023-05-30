ING Groep NV Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 170,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HWM opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

