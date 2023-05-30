Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,455 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.07% of Ingevity worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Ingevity

Ingevity Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.