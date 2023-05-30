Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Stake Reduced by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMAY opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.