Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) versus Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS) Critical Contrast

Electronic Control Security (OTCMKTS:EKCS – Get Rating) and Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electronic Control Security and Inseego’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inseego $245.32 million 0.45 -$67.97 million ($0.46) -2.20

Electronic Control Security has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inseego.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Electronic Control Security has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inseego has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.4% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Electronic Control Security shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Inseego shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Control Security and Inseego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Control Security N/A N/A N/A Inseego -20.39% N/A -27.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Electronic Control Security and Inseego, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Control Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Inseego 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inseego has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 263.04%. Given Inseego’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inseego is more favorable than Electronic Control Security.

About Electronic Control Security

Electronic Control Security, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of technology-based integrated security solutions. It is also involved in support services consisting of risk assessment and vulnerability studies to ascertain a customer’s security requirements in developing a comprehensive risk management and mitigation program. The company was founded in 1976 is headquartered in Clifton, NJ.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform. The company was founded on April 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

