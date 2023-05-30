Insulet Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Insulet in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Shares of PODD opened at $272.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.85. Insulet has a 12 month low of $192.33 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,894. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

