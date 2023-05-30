Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

IBKR stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,393,000 after buying an additional 383,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after buying an additional 340,288 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 77.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,250,000 after buying an additional 240,307 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

