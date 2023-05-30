International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Position Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IBOC stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

