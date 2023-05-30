Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Element Fleet Management (ELEEF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS: ELEEF):
- 5/10/2023 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00.
- 5/10/2023 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00.
- 5/10/2023 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00.
- 5/10/2023 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00.
- 5/10/2023 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00.
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
Element Fleet Management stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.
Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.
