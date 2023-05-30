Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stake Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $276,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,545 shares of company stock worth $8,660,247. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.