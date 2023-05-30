iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 150.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 7.40% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $322,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of IXJ opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

