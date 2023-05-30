iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.62% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $295,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $93.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.