iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

