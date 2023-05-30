iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.04% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $344,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

