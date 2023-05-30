iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

