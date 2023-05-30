Iteris (ITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris Stock Up 4.2 %

ITI stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.89. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

Get Iteris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.