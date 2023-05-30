Iteris (ITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Iteris Stock Up 4.2 %
ITI stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.89. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
