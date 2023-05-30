Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 3,016 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

