Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

JAGX stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.