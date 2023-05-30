Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $37.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.07.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 1.9 %

CPRI opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Capri has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Capri

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 184,579 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Capri by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.