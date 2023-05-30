Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Acelyrin Stock Performance
Shares of SLRN opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
Acelyrin Company Profile
Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acelyrin (SLRN)
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
- Workday: Another AI Winner Melting-Up
- Arista Networks Soars As Investors Spot Opportunity After Selloff
- Did SOFI Technologies Deserve a Price Target Cut to $2.50?
Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.