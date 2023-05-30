Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of SLRN opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Acelyrin Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,790,729 shares in the company, valued at $176,233,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier bought 5,556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,008. Insiders have bought a total of 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008 over the last quarter.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

